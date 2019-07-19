Smyly signed a major-league contract with the Phillies on Friday and could enter the starting rotation Sunday versus the Pirates, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Smyly was released by the Rangers in late June and subsequently signed a minor-league deal with Brewers, but he opted out of that deal Thursday and will make his way back to the majors with the Phillies. The 30-year-old struggled with an 8.42 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 52:34 K:BB in 13 games with Texas, but it appears he'll receive another starting chance in Philadelphia.