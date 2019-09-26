Phillies' Drew Smyly: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Smyly struck out 10 while allowing two runs on four hits with no walks across 6.1 innings during a no-decision against the Nationals on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old saved one of his best outings of the year for last, but unfortunately for him, it still didn't end in a victory. The runner he left during the seventh scored after he exited to tie the game, leaving him with a no-decision. Smyly still ended on a high note, but his overall season was ugly -- 4-7 record, 6.24 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 114 innings.
