Smyly gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight through six innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Sunday.

Smyly allowed three baserunners and a run to score in the first inning, but shut down the Pirates through five scoreless innings to record his first quality start. Smyly picked up eight swinging strikes on his curveball and only allowed one hit with his fastball. This was a nice effort for the 30-year-old in his first appearance for Philadelphia after posting an 8.42 ERA through 51.1 innings with the Rangers. Smyly will make his next start Sunday against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park.