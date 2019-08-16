Phillies' Drew Smyly: Surrenders five earned runs
Smyly allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings Thursday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.
Smyly pitched well through three innings, allowing only one run on a solo homer. He stumbled down the stretch, however, allowing four hits and three earned runs in the fourth frame. After allowing only one earned run across his first 13 innings and two appearances with the Phillies, Smyly has allowed 14 earned runs in his last 15.2 frames -- spanning three starts. That's balanced out to a 4.71 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 30 strikeouts across 28.2 innings in his tenure with his new club. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Wednesday at Boston.
