Smyly (3-2) took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over two innings Friday night against the Indians.

Smyly struggled right from the start in this one, allowing two runs in the first inning followed by two more in the second prior to being lifted. Prior to Friday's rough outing, the 30-year-old southpaw has surrendered just four earned runs over his last three starts, though he sits with a 6.44 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 110 punchouts over 107.2 innings this season.