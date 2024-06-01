The Phillies transferred Covey (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Covey has been on the IL since the beginning of the season due to a right shoulder strain, so his move to the 60-day IL has no effect on his return date. It does, however, open a spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster for Freddy Tarnok, who was claimed off waivers from Oakland on Saturday.
