Share Video

Link copied!

The Phillies transferred Covey (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Covey has been on the IL since the beginning of the season due to a right shoulder strain, so his move to the 60-day IL has no effect on his return date. It does, however, open a spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster for Freddy Tarnok, who was claimed off waivers from Oakland on Saturday.

More News