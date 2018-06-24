Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Activated from disabled list
Cozens (quadriceps) was activated from the disabled list Sunday.
Prior to the injury, Cozens had appeared in five games for the Phillies, going 2-for-9 with a homer, striking out six times. Jesmuel Valentin was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.
