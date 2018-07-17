Cozens hit four home runs in his first four games after a recent demotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Cozens struggled to get going in sporadic playing time with the Phillies, grabbing just two hits in 21 plate appearances. His Triple-A numbers aren't particularly impressive on the season, sitting at .229/.324/.489 through 55 games, but he may be starting to go on a run. He has a good chance to return in a bench role later this season, but it would take a few injuries for him to earn regular at-bats at the major-league level.