Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Hot start at Triple-A
Cozens hit a three-run homer Monday against Norfolk, bringing his line up to .286/.381/.571 through his first 10 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Cozens' 40-homer explosion for Double-A Reading in 2016 put him on the prospect map, but scouts were quick to note several serious red flags. Reading is infamous for inflating the power stats of Phillies' prospects, and Cozens had major holes in his swing. Upon promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, those holes became overwhelming, as he slipped to a .210/.301/.418 line with a 35.8 percent strikeout rate. His strikeout rate is just as high so far this year (35.7 percent), so don't assume that he's fixed anything. A hitter has to have Joey Gallo-level power to succeed with a strikeout rate that high, and while Cozens is a very strong man, he's not Joey Gallo. Cozens could see some time in the majors this season if several Phillies outfielders get injured, but expectations should be kept low. Even if he knocks out a few homers, a sub-.200 batting average would hardly be a surprise.
