Cozens was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Roman Quinn (groin) heading back to the injured list, Cozens was summoned to the majors to provide the Phillies with much-needed outfield depth. The 24-year-old's stay with the big club could be brief, however, as Odubel Herrera (hamstring) is hoping to return from the IL on Sunday. Prior to earning a promotion, Cozens was hitting .218/.380/.636 with six homers and three stolen bases in 16 games with the IronPigs.

More News
Our Latest Stories