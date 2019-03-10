Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Launches third spring homer
Cozens went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a pair of strikeouts in Saturday's Grapefruit League loss to Toronto.
The performance summed up Cozens as succinctly as possible, as the young outfielder combines impressive power potential with major swing-and-miss issues. So far, the whiffs have overcome the power, as he struck out in 54.5 percent of his 44 plate appearances in his big-league debut last year. Still, Cozens is just 24, and he's doing everything he can this spring, hitting .348 with three homers and a 1.270 OPS. The Phillies' outfield is too crowded for him to make the Opening Day roster, but injuries could open up another shot for him at some point this season.
