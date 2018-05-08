Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Leads International League in homers
Cozens is tied for the International League lead in homers with seven after hitting four in his last seven games, MLB.com reports.
Cozens had a 1.245 OPS over that seven-game span. His slash line stands at an excellent .276/.371/.541 through 29 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, far better than the .210/.301/.418 line he posted in a full season there last year. Still, to profile as anything other than a Quad-A slugger, Cozens will have to get the bat on the ball more often. His strikeout rate sits at 37.1 percent, which does nothing to dispel the concerns that he could struggle to hit .200 at the major-league level.
