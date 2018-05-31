Cozens will likely be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Cozens was seen packing following his game with the Iron Pigs on Wednesday, suggesting he'll be the corresponding roster move to Rhys Hoskins (jaw) landing on the disabled list. It's somewhat fitting, as Cozens and Hoskins combined for a ridiculous 78 homers and 241 RBI in 2016 at Double-A Reading. The 24-year-old offers some solid power, but his strikeout rate suggest he could have trouble hitting for a decent average in the majors. Through 48 games with the Lehigh Valley, Cozens owns a .228/.323/.432 line with nine homers and seven stolen bases.