Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Optioned to Triple-A
Cozens was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Cozens received only sporadic playing time with the Phillies, hitting just 2-for-18. He'll go get regular at-bats in Triple-A, while veteran utility man Trevor Plouffe will fill Cozens' role as a bench bat.
More News
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Activated from disabled list•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: To start running this weekend•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Placed on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Exits early Friday•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Slugs first big-league homer Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Promoted to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....