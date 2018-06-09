Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Placed on disabled list
Cozens landed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left quadriceps strain.
Cozens suffered the injury during Friday's contest when he left the game after attempting to dive for a fly ball in the gap. The club has yet to describe a timetable for the 24-year-old but it's likely that he will be sent back to Triple-A once he's able to return.
More News
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Exits early Friday•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Slugs first big-league homer Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Promoted to majors•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Likely to earn promotion•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Leads International League in homers•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Hot start at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...