Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Promoted to majors
Cozens was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As expected, Cozens was summoned from the minors to take the roster spot of Rhys Hoskins (jaw), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 24-year-old was hitting .228/.323/.432 with nine homers and seven stolen bases across 48 games with the IronPigs prior to earning the promotion. He'll likely fill a reserve outfield role during his time with the big club.
More News
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Likely to earn promotion•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Leads International League in homers•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Hot start at Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Staying in minors•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Homers twice to take International League lead•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Rebounds from poor start with strong May•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....