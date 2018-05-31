Cozens was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Cozens was summoned from the minors to take the roster spot of Rhys Hoskins (jaw), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 24-year-old was hitting .228/.323/.432 with nine homers and seven stolen bases across 48 games with the IronPigs prior to earning the promotion. He'll likely fill a reserve outfield role during his time with the big club.

