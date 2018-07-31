Cozens was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Cozens will provide a little extra depth in the outfield while he's back with the big-league club. Over 12 games with the Phillies this year, he's gone just 2-for-18 with one home run and two RBI, though his .538 slugging percentage in Triple-A suggests he has the ability to power the ball if he's able to make contact. He will be available for Tuesday's game in Boston.

