Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Sent back to minors
Cozens was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Cozens will swap places with Enyel De Los Santos as the Phillies opt to go with an extra bullpen arm for Tuesday's contest after deploying six relievers in Monday's extra-innings loss. The 24-year-old is hitting just .100/.217/.250 across 14 games with the Phillies this season.
