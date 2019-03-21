Cozens was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It was always going to take two injuries for Cozens to make the team. Roman Quinn is expected to open on the injured list with an oblique injury, but Odubel Herrera is ready to go following an absence with a hamstring issue, so Cozens won't be needed right away. He could be called on later in the season during an injury crisis but will need to cut down on his 54.5 percent strikeout rate through 44 plate appearances if he's to be a viable option.

More News
Our Latest Stories