Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Showing power early on
Cozens went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and three runs scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Cozens has been stellar at the plate to begin camp, collecting six hits, two home runs, five RBI and a stolen base in seven at-bats. The 24-year-old continues to man the outfield, although his impressive power numbers could warrant a move to first base sooner rather than later. Cozens made his major-league debut with the Phillies in 2018, but he's unlikely to crack the Opening Day roster.
