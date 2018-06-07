Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Slugs first big-league homer Wednesday
Cozens replaced Nick Williams (wrist) in left field in the fifth inning of Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Cubs, going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run off Brandon Morrow.
It looked like the 24-year-old's first big-league homer would be a game-winner, but Jason Heyward's walkoff grand slam stole Cozens' spotlight. Rhys Hoskins (jaw) is expected back in action by the weekend, but if Williams ends up missing any further time, Cozens could get a few more opportunities to try and prove he should remain in the majors.
