Cozens is not an option to take Aaron Altherr's (hamstring) spot on the roster, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cozens is hitting .222/.308/.442 with 23 home runs in 387 at-bats for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. He has tremendous power, but he is striking out 34.2 percent of the time. The Phillies will likely keep Cozens at Lehigh Valley for the remainder of their season, but could give him a cup of coffee in September when rosters expand.