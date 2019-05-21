Cozens underwent season-ending foot surgery, Tom Housenick of the Morning Call reports.

Cozens has so far failed to establish himself at the big-league level, hitting .154 with a 53.3 percent strikeout rate in 45 plate appearances. He spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, hitting .167/.333/.462 with six homers and five steals in 23 games. He won't have any options remaining in 2020, so his time in the Phillies' organization could be over.

