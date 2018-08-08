Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Wins organizational award
Cozens was named the Phillies' Minor League Hitter of the Month for July on Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The announcement is small consolation for Cozens after he was sent back to the minors Tuesday. To win the award, he hit .303/.410./788 with eight homers in 18 games in the month of July for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. That power is the reason why Cozens could have a major-league future, but his 36.4 percent strikeout rate at the Triple-A level suggests he'll be a Quad-A player at best. His 60.9 percent strikeout rate through his first 23 major-league plate appearances will surely come down, but there remains considerable doubt that it will come down far enough for him to have a successful big-league career despite his minor-league performances.
