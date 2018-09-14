Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Working out at first base
Cozens took fielding practice at first base Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The outfielder has the sort of body type that suggests a move to first base is an inevitability. The offensive bar there is of course even higher than in an outfield corner, and Cozens hasn't shown that he's capable of clearing any offensive bar so far in his career, as he's gone 2-for-22 with 16 strikeouts in his first taste of big-league action. That sample is very small, however, and he's had success in the minors (albeit with high strikeout rates there as well), so if he can play a capable first base along with a capable right field he could have a future as a bench bat.
