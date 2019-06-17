Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

The 22-year-old had just been sent down on Sunday, so hopefully he hadn't yet unpacked his bags. He owns an unimpressive 7.36 ERA with a 15:11 K:BB in 14.2 frames for the Phillies this season. Jerad Eickhoff (biceps) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.

