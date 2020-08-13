site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Edgar Garcia: Cast off 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 13, 2020
at
2:47 pm ET 1 min read
Garcia was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Thursday.
Garcia made 37 appearances for the Phillies in 2019, posting a 5.77 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 45:26 K:BB across 39 innings. This move frees up a spot on the roster for prospect Alec Bohm, who was summoned to the majors in a corresponding move.
