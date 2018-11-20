Garcia was added to Philadelphia's 40-man roster Tuesday.

Garcia got rocked through five games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year (four earned runs over 4.2 frames), but he experienced success for the majority of the season with Double-A Reading, posting a 3.32 ERA with 68 punchouts across 59.2 innings. The Phillies have elected to protect him from the Rule 5 draft by adding him to the 40-man roster.

