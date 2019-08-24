Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Garcia was recalled to provide bullpen depth as the Phillies made a series of moves, including the demotion of Nick Pivetta and the placement of Juan Nicasio (shoulder) on the injured list. Garcia has worked 26.1 innings with the Phillies this season, racking up a 6.15 ERA and 1.71 WHIP.

