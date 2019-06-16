Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was called up in early May and initially performed fairly well with a 3.46 ERA through his first 13 innings, but he allowed seven runs across his last three outings. The 22-year-old had a dominant 1.65 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with the IronPigs prior to his promotion.

