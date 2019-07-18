The Phillies optioned Garcia to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Garcia and Austin Davis were one of five relievers needed to cover the final 6.2 frames of Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers. With the Phillies in need of a couple fresh arms in the bullpen for Thursday's series finale, Garcia and Davis were swapped out in favor of Cole Irvin and Fernando Salas.

