Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Garcia is on track to open the season in the minors after compiling a 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 6:0 K:BB in five innings before spring training was suspended. The righty, who posted a 5.77 ERA and 10.4 K/9 in 39 innings as a rookie in 2019, figures to bounce between Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley in a middle-relief role in 2020.

