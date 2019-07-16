Garcia walked three batters while allowing run and a hit and recording just two outs in Monday's blowout loss to the Dodgers.

Garcia was hardly the only pitcher to have a bad day Monday, as the Phillies allowed 16 runs on the day. He was, however, the only one who suffered the embarrassment of being replaced by a position player (Roman Quinn) who was able to get out of the jam he created without allowing further damage. Garcia has shown very little in 25.1 innings for the Phillies this season, posting a 6.04 ERA while walking 14.2 percent of opposing batters.