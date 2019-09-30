Garcia allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout across two innings during a relief appearance against the Marlins on Sunday.

The Phillies elected to go with an opener and turn the season finale into a bullpen game. Garcia pitched as long as any Phillies pitcher in the loss. He finishes the season 2-0 with a 5.77 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 39 innings.