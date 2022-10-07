Sosa (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday and is present on the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sosa missed the last few weeks of the season with a hamstring strain but has been cleared to play in the playoffs. The 26-year-old produced a .227/.275/.369 slash line in 78 games between the Cardinals and Phillies this year and will be a utility option in the infield for Philadelphia now that he's healthy.