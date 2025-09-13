Sosa was removed from Friday's game against the Royals with right groin tightness, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Manager Rob Thomson said after the game that pulling Sosa from the game was mostly a precautionary decision, so the 29-year-old infielder doesn't seem to be dealing with anything serious at the moment. If Sosa is unable to play in the near future, Bryson Stott would shift over to shortstop, which would open up opportunities at second base for Otto Kemp, Weston Wilson or Donovan Walton.