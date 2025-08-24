Sosa went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

Sosa drew the start at second base versus left-hander Mitchell Parker, blasting his seventh homer of the year and his third of the month of August. The righty-hitting Sosa has a definitive short-side platoon role -- he sports a .917 OPS against lefties in 2025 -- though his .558 OPS against righties will likely continue to prevent him from seeing regular at-bats. Bryson Stott boasts a 1.049 OPS so far this month, which is also working against Sosa's ability to pick up more playing time at the keystone.