Sosa went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 11-1 rout of the Marlins.

Making his return from a groin injury that had sidelined him since Sept. 12, the 29-year-old utility player came into the game with seven homers in 85 games on the season, but Sosa padded that total significantly with solo blasts in the fourth and seventh innings sandwiched around a three-run shot in the fifth. It's his first career multi-homer performance, and with Sosa getting the start at short in place of Trea Turner (hamstring), he remarkably became the first shortstop in Phillies history with a three-homer game. Turner could be activated from the IL on Friday, but Sosa figured to be busy over the final four games of the regular season as the team rests starters around the diamond ahead of the playoffs -- Sosa has seen action at every position except catcher, first base and right field in 2025.