Sosa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Rangers.

Sosa manned the hot corner and slugged his second homer of the month in the fifth with a 403-foot solo shot off Texas southpaw Patrick Corbin. The 29-year-old infielder has filled in admirably while Alec Bohm (rib) has been on the injured list since July 19, batting .244 (11-for-45) with two homers, seven runs scored and six RBI over 16 contests. Sosa's stretch of solid playing time may be drawing to an end soon, as Bohm started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. Across 194 total plate appearances, Sosa is slashing .267/.304/.428 with 22 runs scored and 27 RBI.