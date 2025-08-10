Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Cracks sixth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sosa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Rangers.
Sosa manned the hot corner and slugged his second homer of the month in the fifth with a 403-foot solo shot off Texas southpaw Patrick Corbin. The 29-year-old infielder has filled in admirably while Alec Bohm (rib) has been on the injured list since July 19, batting .244 (11-for-45) with two homers, seven runs scored and six RBI over 16 contests. Sosa's stretch of solid playing time may be drawing to an end soon, as Bohm started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. Across 194 total plate appearances, Sosa is slashing .267/.304/.428 with 22 runs scored and 27 RBI.
More News
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Homers, scores thrice in rout•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Picking up fourth straight start•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: In lineup Sunday•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Pulled from game with back injury•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Keeps mashing left-handed pitching•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Makes big impact in rare start•