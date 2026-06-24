Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Drives in five in win

Sosa went 2-for-5 with home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 14-9 win over the Nationals.

Sosa got an unexpected start when Kyle Schwarber (back) was a late scratch, and he matched a career high with five RBI in a back-and-forth affair. Despite playing sparingly in June, the 30-year-old has gone 11-for-36 with two homers, eight RBI and six runs scored across 12 games. For the year, he's slashing .238/.274/.413 with five home runs, 24 RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals across 45 plate appearances and has recently been getting some time in the outfield with Adolis Garcia (lat) done for the season.