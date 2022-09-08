Sosa went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and three total RBI In Wednesday's 4-3 win over Miami.

Sosa put Philadelphia on the board with a two-run homer to left field in the third inning, and he plated the decisive run with a double in the seventh. He finished with his second three-hit performance of the campaign, with his previous such effort coming a week ago against Arizona. Sosa has gone 5-for-5 with his first two homers of the season, two doubles, and four RBI over his past two contests.