Sosa (groin) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Sidelined since mid-September with a right groin strain, Sosa went through intense workouts over the weekend and came out of it well. He'll return to the active roster for the final week of the regular season and might be used at shortstop until Trea Turner (hamstring) is back this weekend.