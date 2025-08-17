Sosa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Sosa had started in seven of the Phillies' last eight games, but he's likely to see his playing time tail off while he shifts back into a utility role with Alec Bohm (rib) returning from the injured list Sunday. Expect most of the starts that the right-handed-hitting Sosa receives moving forward to come against left-handed pitching, though he'll be on the bench for the series finale against Washington lefty Mitchell Parker.