Sosa is dealing with some tightness but is expected to be fine after having to exit Monday's game versus the Orioles following a hit by pitch on the right forearm, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Initial reports suggested Sosa was hit on the right hip, but evidently it was actually his forearm. Either way, he's expected to be fine. Sosa started at his natural shortstop position Monday, but he's also being tried out in center field this spring as he tries to increase his versatility.