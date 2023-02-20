Sosa is being looked at in center field, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Enquirer reports.

As Coffey notes, both Nick Maton and Matt Vierling were traded to Detroit in the Gregory Soto deal over the winter, so there's no obvious backup option behind Brandon Marsh in center. Enter Sosa, who certainly has the athleticism for the position, and would also provide a right-handed bat that could play in the middle of the outfield against southpaws. Sosa is battling for a spot on Philadelphia's Opening Day roster, and if he can help in the outfield, it would obviously increase those chances substantially.