Sosa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Sosa started at shortstop in the Phillies' first two games after Trea Turner (hamstring) landed on the 10-day injured list, going 2-for-8 with a two RBI, one run and one stolen base. Though he could still end up serving as the primary option at shortstop during Turner's absence, Sosa will give way to Bryson Stott on Monday while Whit Merrifield fills in at Stott's usual spot at second base.