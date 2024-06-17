Sosa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

After Trea Turner was placed on the 10-day injured list May 4, Sosa took over as the Phillies' primary shortstop and slashed an impressive .275/.336/.505 with four home runs, three stolen bases, 22 runs and 17 RBI in 32 games while the two-time All-Star was sidelined. Turner will make his return from the IL on Monday and will immediately step back into his everyday role at shortstop, leaving Sosa without a regular spot in the lineup. Manager Rob Thomson said earlier this month that Sosa could get some reps in the outfield upon Turner's return, but David Dahl, Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos will form the Phillies' outfield trio from left to right Monday. With no path to steady playing time at the moment, Sosa looks to be a drop candidate outside of deeper mixed leagues or NL-only leagues.