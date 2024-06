Sosa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

Sosa gave the Phillies an early 2-0 lead when he homered off Grayson Rodriguez in the second inning. Sosa hit .306 in May with three home runs, but he has gone just 8-for-37 with one long ball in June. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Trea Turner's return is looming, which means Sosa will likely return to a bench role in the coming days.