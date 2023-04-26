Sosa went 1-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday's loss to Seattle.
Sosa got the Phillies on the board in the fifth inning, launching a 421-foot solo homer off Marco Gonzales to cut the Mariners' lead to 2-1. It's the third home run of the year for Sosa, surpassing his total in 176 at-bats last year. The 27-year-old Sosa has gotten off to a strong start, playing regularly while the Phillies battle a rash of injuries. He's now slashing .311/.333/.578 with seven RBI and three runs scored through 48 plate appearances this season.
