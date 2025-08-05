Sosa went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Monday's 13-3 win over the Orioles.

Sosa singled and scored on a pair of Kyle Schwarber homers before adding his own 429-foot blast in the ninth inning. The 29-year-old has drawn eight starts and appeared in 11 games at second and third base since Alec Bohm (rib) landed on the injured list July 19, going 8-for-30 with two home runs, five RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base in that span. On the season, he's slashing .273/.313/.430 with five long balls, 26 RBI, 20 runs scored and one steal across 178 plate appearances.